North Korea's missile launches show no scarcity of weapons funding, materials despite sanctions

North Korea's record year of missile launches has shown its willingness to pour resources into producing and deploying more weapons than ever - and sanctions have done little to hinder their development, analysts say.

Last week the country fired more than 80 missiles, including its latest short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) and a new variant of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), by far the North's most launches in such a short period.

Although North Korean weapon costs are not known, ICBMs in other countries can cost tens of millions of dollars, and SRBMs such as Russia's Iskander up to $3 million.

Analysts said Pyongyang's willingness to fire such expensive devices into the sea suggests the impoverished country's missile programme faces few hurdles despite being banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions.

North Korea must have either sufficient stocks of fuel and missiles, including complex machinery such as engines and guidance systems, the ability to produce new weapons quickly, or the ability to acquire what it needs from abroad, said Mason Richey of Seoul’s Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

"Any way you look at it, it underscores how poorly sanctions have performed and are likely to perform in the future," he said.

Many of the missile launches in the past few weeks have been SRBMs unveiled in recent years, some of which appear to have been delivered to operational units. North Korean state media showed older SCUD-type missiles were also fired.