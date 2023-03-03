How China's new No2 hastened the end of Xi's zero-COVID policy

Wang repeatedly asked the attendees how many deaths an abandonment of COVID controls would cause in a worst-case scenario, and pressed them to work on various reopening roadmaps with differing paces, two of the people said. Wang did not respond to a request for comment submitted via the SCIO about his role in the talks.

Officials from the National Health Commission (NHC) proposed benchmarks for full reopening, the key being improving the elderly vaccination rate, said two of the sources.

Meanwhile, some local-level party workers and healthcare officials were grappling with growing challenges in implementing the zero-COVID policy.

A local leader of a sub-district in Beijing with over 100,000 residents said that by the second half of last year it had run out of money to pay testing companies and security firms to enforce restrictions.

"From my perspective, it's not that we set out to relax the zero-COVID policy, it's more that we at the local level were simply not able to enforce the zero-COVID policy anymore," the official said.

Beijing's local government, which did not respond to a request for comment, spent nearly 30 billion yuan ($4.35 billion) on COVID prevention and controls last year, official data show.

Party leaders are expected to present plans to help the economy recover from pandemic curbs at China's annual meeting of parliament starting Mar 5.

NUMBER CRUNCHING

As officials worked on reopening plans, the virus was already outpacing the government's ability to contain it.

An official at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in one of the country's largest cities said that as infections soared in the autumn, staff tasked with collating infection data would regularly ask senior CDC managers if the number they were seeing was "too high", and whether they should report a lower figure to the public. Doing so could make it seem the outbreak was under control, the person said.

"At that point, I was cutting up to 50%," said the official, adding that local authorities were running out of money and salaries for some CDC officials were cut last year.

The CDC did not respond to a request for comment about China's case data and its involvement in reopening talks.

In response to a request for comment, the NHC said China had continuously optimised and adjusted prevention and control measures with the aim of protecting health, and had transitioned smoothly to reopening in a relatively short time.