Helicopter rescues Taiwan miners as earthquake injuries top 1,000

A helicopter plucked to safety on Thursday six people stranded in a mining area after Taiwan's worst earthquake in 25 years, while hundreds of aftershocks rocking the eastern region near its epicentre drove scores more to seek shelter outdoors.

The number of injured in Wednesday's 7.2-magnitudequake rose to 1,058, authorities said, while most of the roughly 50 hotel workers marooned on a highway as they travelled to a resort in a national park had been located.

A further 646 people are still trapped, most of them in hotels in the park, a key tourist attraction, as the road was cut off, the fire department said.

The death toll stayed at nine from the earthquake that struck offshore on Wednesday, just as people were readying to go to work and school in largely rural and sparsely populated Hualien county.

Buildings also shook violently in Taipei, the capital, but there was minimal damage and disruption there.