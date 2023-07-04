Japan to get crucial UN verdict for Fukushima water release

Japan is set to receive a final report from a UN watchdog on Tuesday that is widely expected to approve a plan for the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant to release radioactive water into the ocean over the next 30 to 40 years.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi begins a four-day visit to Japan on Tuesday, when he will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and deliver the results of its two-year safety review.

Japan has not specified a date for the water release, pending the IAEA's final review and official approval from the national nuclear regulatory body for Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco). The regulatory body's final word could come as early as this week.