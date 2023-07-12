Smart girls don’t marry? Japan rushes to erase stigma for women in science

A third-year student at one of Japan's top engineering universities, Yuna Kato has her sights set on a career in research but fears it might be short-lived if she has children.

Kato says relatives have tried to steer her away from science, technology, engineering and mathematics, on the notion that women in the STEM field are too busy at work to juggle dating or families so have a hard time finding husbands.

"My grandmother and mother often tell me that there are non-STEM jobs out there if I want to raise children," she said.

Kato has made it this far, but many aspiring female engineers choose a different path due to the social stigma, creating a massive headache for Japan. In the IT field alone, the country is looking at a shortfall of 790,000 workers by 2030, largely due to a severe underrepresentation of women.

The upshot, experts warn, is a decline in innovation, productivity, and competitiveness for a country that grew into the world's third-largest economy on those strengths during the last century.

"It's very wasteful and a loss for the nation," said Yinuo Li, a Chinese educator with a PhD in molecular biology, whose likeness has been used for a Barbie doll as a female role model in STEM.

"If you don't have the gender balance, your technology is going to have a significant blind spot and deficiencies," said the mother-of-three who is in Japan on a cultural exchange programme.