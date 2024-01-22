China landslide kills eight, dozens missing

A landslide in China's Yunnan province killed eight people on Monday and dozens were missing as rescue operations continued in snowy, freezing temperatures.

At least 47 people from 18 households were missing, state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) reported. Eight of the missing people had been found dead on Monday afternoon, according to Zhaotong Daily, a local state-owned media outlet.

Another two people were hospitalised for injuries to the head and body, the national health commission said.