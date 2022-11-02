Lions slip loose from Sydney zoo enclosure, overnight guests rushed to safety

Five lions managed a short escape from their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo early on Wednesday, prompting the zoo to sound a "code one' alert and rush guests of its "Roar and Snore" overnight stay programme to safety.

The alert was issued after video footage showed four cubs and one adult lion outside their enclosure at 6.30 am (1930 GMT) although they were still in an area separated from the rest of the zoo by a six foot fence.

Zoo keepers tranquilised and returned one cub while the remaining four made their way back of their own accord.