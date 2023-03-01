From condoms to cosmetics, China sales grow as lockdowns end

The upbeat comments echo those of many executives during the fourth-quarter earnings season, particularly from luxury labels which are banking on a strong rebound fuelled by Chinese shoppers drawing on savings built up during pandemic lockdowns.

Resilient sales in China would be a relief for companies struggling with higher energy and wage costs, particularly in Europe, at the same time as rising prices of food, energy and rents are forcing consumers to be pickier about what they buy.

Stronger signs that Chinese factories are rebounding after COVID restrictions were lifted late last year could also temper an expected downturn in the global economy, as the US Federal Reserve stays on its higher-for-longer interest rate path.

PUFFER JACKETS

The data brought relief to investors and buoyed global equities.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% at 1109 GMT, adding to its more than 8% rise since the start of the year and regaining some of the ground lost last year when the region was convulsed by the Ukraine war and the energy crisis it triggered.

Shares in Moncler rose more than 5%, putting it among the best performers on the index, after the Italian luxury group, known for its warm puffer jackets, said it had seen a strong start to the year.

Chief marketing and operating officer Roberto Eggs told a call with analysts on Tuesday evening that the company saw double-digit sales growth in China before and after the Lunar New Year holiday in January.

"We always look at the results two weeks before and one week after the Chinese New Year and the impact is really positive," he said.

Adding to growing confidence in the luxury sector, the company said it had seen no adverse effects on demand from a 10% price increase at the start of the winter season.