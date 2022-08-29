Australia PM focussed on workplace reform as he marks 100 days in office

"The biggest single outcome I am hoping for is the beginning of a culture of cooperation," Albanese told the National Press Club on Monday.

Albanese said widespread skills shortages were acting as a handbrake on the economy, and it was unwise for the previous government to tell temporary visa holders to leave Australia during the pandemic as borders closed.

In addition to discussions on lifting Australia's migration intake, the government would look at creating "more paths to permanent migration" to attract foreign workers back in areas including nursing and engineering, he said.

The government's immediate priority is shoring up the economy to give families and businesses security and certainty, he said.

"Australia is already in the 'recovery' phase - and that's presenting its own economic challenges. Including significant and unpredictable supply and demand imbalances which are driving up costs, for businesses and families."

The pandemic was a race that Australia wasn't ready for, he said.

"We were left vulnerable – not just by complacency and a failure to plan, but by years of cuts and wilful neglect to the very services and skills we needed most. We found ourselves economically exposed, hanging on the end of the global supply chain."