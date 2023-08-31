Fukushima: Japan PM pledges to help fishing industry after China seafood ban

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he would compile measures to help the fishing industry hit by China's ban on Japanese seafood, after visiting Tokyo's biggest fish market.

The government will tap additional funds of about several tens of billions of yen (hundreds of millions of dollars) from the government's budget reserves for the current fiscal year to fund the measures, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

"I will put together measures given the variety of opinions I heard from the fishing industry today," Kishida said to reporters following a visit to Toyosu fish market on Thursday, adding that requests included support to help fishing companies develop new sales avenues and holding discussions with China.

Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean last Thursday, prompting China, Japan's biggest trade partner, to impose a blanket ban on Japanese aquatic products.