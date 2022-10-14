Australia suffers flash floods in southeast, Melbourne suburb evacuated

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the federal government stood ready to provide assistance to the flood-stricken states.

"There are already ADF (Australian Defence Force) personnel on the ground in Victoria ... this is a difficult time, my heart goes out to those communities affected at this time," local media quoted him as saying.

FAST-RISING RIVERS

Footage on social media showed people wading through knee-deep water with their pets and some being rescued in boats, while local media reported about 200 stud horses were at risk of being washed away in the rural Victorian town of Mangalore.

"Everyone is in a state of 'how is this actually happening?'" Maribyrnong suburb resident Matt Iozzi, who had to evacuate in the early hours of Friday morning, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"I spoke to a few neighbours, everyone was on their way out or planning to leave in the next 30 minutes after seeing how fast the water was rising."

About 1,000 residents of Wedderburn, a small town 200 km (125 miles) north of Melbourne, were ordered to evacuate urgently due to the potential breach of a nearby dam.

Agnico Eagle's Fosterville gold mine, Victoria's largest, paused all non-essential operations, the company said. A spokesperson said that the resumption of full operations could take several days.

In Tasmania, the flooding crisis intensified with fresh evacuation orders on Friday, while hundreds of residents in southern New South Wales spent the night in evacuation centres.