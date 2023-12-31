China calls Taiwan president frontrunner a destroyer of peace

China's government called the frontrunner for Taiwan's next president "confrontational" and a destroyer of peace after he spoke at a presidential debate and said the island's sovereignty and independence belong to its people.

The Jan 13 presidential and parliamentary elections are happening at a time of fraught relations between Beijing and Taipei. China has been ramping up military pressure to assert its sovereignty claims over democratically-governed Taiwan.

China has taken particular exception to current Vice President Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate for Taiwan's ruling Democratic Party (DPP) and leading in opinion polls by varying margins, saying he is a dangerous separatist.