Taiwan president starts sensitive US stopover; China warns against meetings

China staged major war games around Taiwan in August when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei. Taiwan's armed forces say they are watching for any Chinese moves when Tsai is abroad.

Tsai is en route to Guatemala and Belize, two of the few countries that recognise Taiwan diplomatically. She will stay in New York until Saturday and will also visit Los Angeles on her return from Central America. She is expected to meet McCarthy in California, although this is not officially confirmed.

"External pressure will not hinder our determination to go to the world," Tsai said before departure at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan.

"We are calm and confident, will neither yield nor provoke. Taiwan will firmly walk on the road of freedom and democracy and go into the world. Although this road is rough, Taiwan is not alone," Tsai said.

Taiwan's de facto embassy in the US confirmed Tsai's arrival in New York on Wednesday afternoon, and said none of her events were open to press or the public during her stopover there. Video clips showed her being greeted in the city by flag-waving supporters.

Taiwan has gradually lost official recognition from more countries as they switch to Beijing. Honduras shifted loyalty on Sunday, leaving just 13 with formal ties with Taiwan. Beijing says Taiwan belongs to "one China" and, as a Chinese province, has no right to state-to-state ties. Taiwan disputes this.

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial issue and a major bone of contention with Washington, which, like most countries, maintains only unofficial ties with Taipei. But the US government is required by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself and it facilitates unofficial stopover visits.