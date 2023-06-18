Taiwan seeks closer EU ties in return for chip investment

Wu said Taiwan would not block investment in Europe, but there was a "philosophical issue" that a country wanting Taiwanese help needed to consider a broader picture of relations with Taiwan.

"I think that is something for us to think about," he said. "Even though we are not selfish in stopping TSMC making investment in other countries, we certainly hope that other countries who want to attract TSMC... can also think about the situation Taiwan is in."

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. Taiwan strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.

"If they can think along that positive line, the relations between Taiwan and European countries, major European countries, are going to be so much better than before," said Wu.

The minister asked not to disclose the country he was in, due to the sensitivity of his trip. Taiwan has no formal diplomatic ties with any European country except the Vatican and China warned Europe against official ties ahead of Wu's visit.