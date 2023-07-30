    বাংলা

    Ukraine uses North Korean rockets to blast Russian forces

    The United States has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, including alleged shipments by sea, but has not offered proof

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2023, 05:48 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 05:48 AM

    Ukrainian soldiers were observed using North Korean rockets that they said were seized by a "friendly" country before being delivered to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

    Ukraine's defence ministry suggested the arms were captured from the Russians, the newspaper said.

    The United States has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, including alleged shipments by sea, but has not offered proof and North Korean weapons have not been widely observed on the battlefields in Ukraine.

    North Korea and Russia deny conducting arms transactions.

    The North Korean weapons were shown by Ukrainian troops operating Soviet-era Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near the destroyed eastern city of Bakhmut, site of lengthy brutal fighting, the report said.

    Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made a rare visit to Pyongyang this week to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, the first visit by Moscow's top defence official since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union.

    During the visit, Shoigu was photographed viewing banned North Korean ballistic missiles with leader Kim Jong Un at a military expo in Pyongyang, signalling deeper ties between the two countries as they each face off with the United States.

    RELATED STORIES
    Aerial view shows destroyed buildings as a result of intense fighting, amid the Russian invasion, in Bakhmut, Ukraine in this still image from handout video released June 15, 2023. 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade/Handout via REUTERS
    Saudi to host Ukraine talks early next month: WSJ
    Ukraine and Western officials hope that the talks, which exclude Russia, can lead to international backing for peace terms favouring Ukraine
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visit an exhibition of armed equipment on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023.
    N Korea's Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister
    Defence Minister Shoigu handed Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin
    Commanders of the Korean People's Army visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 25, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.
    N Korea to welcome China, Russia with military display after pandemic isolation
    N Korea's first known foreign delegations' visit since the COVID-19 pandemic comes as it, China and Russia find common ground in their rivalries with US and the West
    Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with heads of security services in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023.
    Russian military delegation arrives in N Korea to join Chinese
    Russia's Defence Ministry said it had been invited by its North Korean counterpart and would attend the Victory Day events

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan