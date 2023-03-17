South Korea and Japan hail spring thaw amid missiles and weight of history

BREAKTHROUGH

The relationship has been strained by a dispute over wartime history, including over compensation of South Koreans forced to work under Japan's 1910-1945 occupation, as well as the issue of women and girls forced into Japanese military brothels.

"Today was a good day for shared interests, shared values and shared goals," US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said on Twitter.

Signs of a breakthrough came last week when Seoul announced a plan for its companies to compensate former forced labourers.

"This week Tokyo saw its cherry blossom trees blooming a little earlier than usual," Kishida said as he faced Yoon across a table.

"I'm very happy to have this opportunity to start a new chapter of a forward-looking future of Japan and South Korea relations on this day when we can feel the arrival of spring."

Yoon said North Korea's missile launch had shown the "grave threat" to international peace and stability.

"Today's meeting with Prime Minister Kishida has a special meaning of letting the people of our two countries know that South Korea-Japan relations, which have gone through difficult times due to various pending issues, are at a new starting oint," Yoon said.

Japan will remove curbs on some exports to South Korea of critical materials for smartphone displays and chips imposed in 2019 while Seoul will drop a World Trade Organization (WTO) complaint against Tokyo, officials from both sides said.

The attempt for closer ties brought a rebuke from China, whose foreign ministry said it opposed the attempt by certain countries to form exclusive circles.

SCEPTICISM IN SOUTH KOREA

Yoon faces scepticism at home. In a poll by Gallup Korea published Friday, 64% of respondents said there was no need to rush to improve ties with Japan if there was no change in its attitude, and 85% said they thought the Japanese government was not apologetic about Japan's colonial history.

Nevertheless, economic ties are strong. IMF data shows the two countries were each other's fourth-largest export markets in 2021. Japanese exports to South Korea totalled $52 billion and South Korean exports to Japan $30 billion.

Japan's biggest business lobby, Keidanren, said it and its South Korean counterpart, the Federation of Korean Industries, agreed to launch foundations aimed at "future-oriented" bilateral relations.

However, in a fresh reminder of the long-running tensions, two South Korean victims of wartime forced labour filed a lawsuit, seeking compensation from Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, their representatives said on Thursday.