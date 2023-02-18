Chinese tech firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

CHINA TELECOM

China Telecom Corp is developing an industrial version of ChatGPT for the telecommunications field and which will use AI in some customer service functions, local Chinese media reported on Feb 18.

NETEASE

Gaming firm NetEase plans to deploy large language models technology to serve its education business, a source familiar with the company said on Feb 8.

360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC

360 Security Technology Inc said on Feb 8 it possessed language model technology but that it could not give a clear indication on when it would launch any related products.

KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY

Short video app Kuaishou Technology is conducting research on large language models, which it will use to improve its products such as AI customer service, the government-backed the Paper reported on Feb 9.

INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY

Inspur Electronic Information Industry said on its investors relation website that it has long invested in AI-Generated Content (AIGC) from arithmetic, algorithms to the application of the technology.

KUNLUN TECH

Beijing based-mobile games firm Kunlun Tech said it planned to launch a Chinese version of ChatGPT this year whose code will be open source, the company said on its WeChat account on Thursday.

The company said in a separate statement that on Wednesday it will embed ChatGPT into its Norway-based web browser Opera.