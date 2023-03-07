As parliament meets, China keeps would-be protesters at bay

Jack Zhang, one of thousands of people who lost access to their savings last year in a rural bank scandal, recently tried to go to Beijing to lodge a complaint with the national public complaints body, ahead of this week's parliamentary session.

But when he was trying to board a high-speed train from Hunan province in southern China to Beijing at the end of February, 12 people identifying themselves as police and government employees stopped him, he said.

"They created a human wall," Zhang said.

He left the station and managed to board from a different station, hiding in the train's bathroom, before being apprehended by eight people and held in a hotel for two days.

China has long tightened security in Beijing ahead of the National People's Congress and other big events, taking steps to head-off potential agitators or others who might create a disturbance from travelling to the capital.

Three other depositors who lost money when at least $1.5 billion in funds were frozen last April - a fraud that sparked numerous protests - also reported attempts to curtail their movements, from having tracking devices fitted to their cars to being barricaded into their homes.