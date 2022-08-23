Taiwan saw off China before and retains resolve to defend itself, president says

Taiwan saw off China's military six decades ago when its forces bombarded offshore Taiwanese islands and that resolve to defend the homeland continues to this day, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting group of former US officials on Tuesday.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following the visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China staged war games near Taiwan to express its anger at what it saw as stepped-up US support for the island Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory.

Meeting a delegation of former US officials now at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, Tsai referred to China's more than a month of attacks on the Taiwan-controlled islands of Kinmen and Matsu, just off the Chinese coast, which started in August 1958.

"Sixty-four years ago during the Aug 23 battle, our soldiers and civilians operated in solidarity and safeguarded Taiwan, so that we have the democratic Taiwan today," she said, using the common Taiwanese term for that campaign, which ended in a stalemate with China failing to take the islands.