Chinese make travel plans as COVID rules ease further

Chinese people, cut off from the rest of the world for three years by COVID-19 curbs, flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening, even as rising infections strained the health system and further roiled the economy.

Zero-tolerance measures - from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns - have battered China's economy since early 2020, fuelling last month the mainland's biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

His abrupt policy U-turn this month means the virus is now spreading largely unchecked across the country of 1.4 billion people.

Beijing's statistics, however, show no new COVID deaths reported for the six days through Sunday, fuelling doubts among health experts and residents about the government's data.

Doctors say hospitals are overwhelmed with five- to six-times more patients than usual, mostly elderly. International health experts estimate millions of daily infections and predict at least one million COVID deaths in China next year.

Nevertheless, authorities are determined to dismantle the last remaining vestiges of their zero-COVID policies.