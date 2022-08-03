    বাংলা

    Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing

    More details on the victims yet to be reported

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2022, 07:54 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2022, 07:54 AM

    Three people were killed and six wounded on Wednesday in a stabbing at a kindergarten in the Chinese province of Jianxi, the AFP news agency reported, citing police.

    A "gangster wearing a cap and mask" stormed the private kindergarten, the news agency said on Twitter, adding that the 48-year-old suspect was at large.

    The news agency did not give any more details on the victims.

    Violent crime is rare in China, due in part to strict gun controls and tight security, but in recent years there have been several knife and axe attacks, including in schools.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bookstore owner to ask Pelosi to help Hong Kongers at Taipei meeting
    Bookstore owner to ask Pelosi to help Hong Kongers
    Bookstore owner Lam Wing-kee hopes Pelosi can help Hong Kongers who are afraid to return to their city amid prosecution fears
    Taiwan says its military has increased alertness level, citizens should feel reassured
    Military has increased alertness level: Taiwan
    Taiwan cabinet makes the statement after China announces military exercises in response to US House speaker's visit
    Pelosi addresses Taiwan parliament in visit condemned by China
    Pelosi addresses Taiwan parliament
    China condemns the highest-level US visit to Taiwan, responding with a flurry of military exercises
    Not enough women: miners meet in Australia under a cloud after sexism report
    Miners meet in Australia under a cloud after sexism report
    A bombshell report published in June by the state government of Western Australia, detailed cases of "horrifying" behaviour against women

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher