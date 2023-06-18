    বাংলা

    Five dead in Japan's Hokkaido in highway crash

    Over 10 people have been transported to hospitals in Yakumo town and Hakodate city

    Reuters
    Published : 18 June 2023, 10:08 AM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 10:08 AM

    Five people were killed when an intercity bus and a large truck crashed on a highway in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido around noon on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK reported.

    NHK, citing the police and fire departments, said more than 10 people had been transported to hospitals in Yakumo town and Hakodate city by ambulance and helicopter, and five had been confirmed dead.

    Police were investigating the cause of the accident that occurred around noon (0300 GMT), NHK reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japanese Self-Defence Force (SDF)'s shooting range, in which a teenage member of the Japanese Self-Defence Force (SDF) was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting incident, is pictured in Gifu, Gifu Prefecture, Japan June 14, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
    Japan Self Defence Force member arrested after shooting
    An 18-year-old SDF member allegedly injured three other personnel with automatic weapon fire, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the defence ministry
    A Thai Airways aeroplane is seen after making contact with Eva Air aeroplanes at Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan, Jun 10, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo.
    No injuries after planes collide at Tokyo's Haneda airport
    Some flights were delayed at the airport after the planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, NHK reports
    Police officers stand near the scene of a stabbing and shooting incident in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on May 25, 2023.
    4 dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting incident in Japan
    The suspect was dressed in camouflage and allegedly used what appeared to be a hunting rifle in the shootings
    Police officers stand near the scene of a stabbing and shooting incident in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on May 25, 2023.
    3 dead, 1 injured in Japan stabbing, shooting incident
    A man dressed in camouflage stabbed a woman with a knife and shot what appeared to be a hunting rifle in the city of Nakano

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production