In New Zealand, defence and security become election issues amid China’s Pacific push

For the first time in decades, foreign and defence policy are in the electoral spotlight in New Zealand, as opinion surveys show public concern about the security environment and the major parties wrestle with how to respond to an assertive China.

The first part of the country’s defence review, released last week, said that New Zealand's military capabilities had fallen behind and that its geographical isolation was no longer a security guarantee.

With a general election on Oct 14, there is no clear path on how the country should respond - a quandary that experts say has voters closely considering external issues, uncommon in New Zealand politics since the 1980s.

A survey conducted alongside the defence review found 40% of respondents saw China's rise as one of the greatest threats to New Zealand’s safety and security in the next 10 years.

“Foreign policy, defence, our relationship with the Pacific - all of that will be far more relevant and the public will be more conscious of it compared to other elections, where it's been pretty much non-existent,” said Josie Pagani, a political commentator and host of the pre-election foreign policy debate.

To be sure, political campaigns have stayed focused on domestic issues such as the rising cost of living, crime and the economy. Sixty-three percent of voters say inflation and the cost of living are a most important issues of the election, a poll by the Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor released in June said. By contrast, 1% of voters ranked defence and security as a top priority.