    বাংলা

    China asks Philippines to jointly work on defusing South China Sea tensions

    The comments from the Chinese foreign minister come amid rising tensions between the two countries over the location of a grounded warship that serves as a military outpost

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2023, 07:10 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 07:10 AM

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the  Philippines to work with China to seek an effective way to defuse tensions in the South China Sea, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

    The comments come amid rising tensions between the two countries over the location of a grounded warship that serves as a military outpost in the South China Sea. 

    The comments were made by Wang during a visit to Singapore and Malaysia which took place on Thursday and Friday, said Xinhua.

    China has repeatedly expressed its willingness to resolve differences with the Philippines through bilateral dialogue, hoping that the Philippine side would abide by a consensus reached in the past, Xinhua reported Wang as saying.

    The Philippines intentionally grounded the World War Two-era warship Sierra Madre in 1999 as part of its sovereignty claim to the Second Thomas Shoal, which lies within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and rotates a handful of troops through the ship.

    The Philippines won an international arbitration award in 2016 against China's claim over almost all of the South China Sea, after a tribunal ruled Beijing's sweeping claim had no legal basis, including at the Second Thomas Shoal.

    China, which does not recognise the ruling, has built militarised, man-made islands in the South China Sea and its claim of historic sovereignty overlaps with the EEZs of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia.

    RELATED STORIES
    China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi attends during a trilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2023.
    A familiar face for the US as China's Wang returns as foreign minister
    But Wang's return to a post he held for most of the past decade is unlikely to alter the trajectory of a troubled bilateral relationship
    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang looks on during his meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Egypt, Jan 15, 2023.
    China replaces foreign minister Qin Gang
    The country appointed veteran diplomat Wang Yi as its new foreign minister due to the former rising star's mysterious one-month absence from duties
    (L-R) Malaysia's Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, China's Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul 14, 2023.
    China's top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer
    Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have helped to ease tensions, but New Delhi has described the situation on the border as dangerous
    Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi delivers her speech during a press briefing ahead of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 7, 2023.
    Myanmar crisis, South China Sea tensions loom over ASEAN meet
    The meeting of foreign ministers of the ASEAN comes as doubts mount over the credibility and unity of the bloc in dealing with the region's thorniest challenges

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart