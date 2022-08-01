Macau to reopen city as no COVID infections detected for 9 days

Health authorities will require residents to wear masks when they go out and must show a negative coronavirus test within three days to enter most venues.

"There have been no community infection cases in Macau for nine consecutive days ... and the risk of the spread of the coronavirus has been greatly reduced," it said.

The former Portuguese colony has reported around 1,800 infections since mid-June when it was hit with its worst coronavirus outbreak that forced the closure of casinos and locked down most of the city.

Macau reopened its casinos on July 23, as authorities began unwinding stringent measures which required most businesses and premises to shut.

This is the first time Macau has had to grapple with the fast spreading Omicron variant.

More than 90% of Macau's residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but authorities have closely followed China's zero-COVID mandate which seeks to curb all outbreaks at almost any cost, contrary to the rest of the world which is already living with the virus.

The city only has one public hospital which was already overburdened even before the pandemic.