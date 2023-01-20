China’s video game makers come in from the cold as crackdown eases

In November last year, Tencent, the world’s biggest gaming company, reported its domestic gaming revenue shrank 7% in the third quarter. Its overall gaming revenue fell 4.45%.

Shares of Tencent, China's most valuable company, dropped 24.7% in 2022 but have risen 21% so far this year, recouping nearly all of last year's losses. NetEase's Hong Kong stock, which dropped 27.3% in 2022, is up 21.4% this year.

Tencent and NetEase did not respond to request for comment.

REGULATORY THAW

Also providing investors some cause for hope are the larger budgets of the games now being approved, a sign publishers are willing to invest more in the improving regulatory environment.

Since December, titles such as Tencent’s Valorant, NetEase’s Justice Mobile and miHoYo’s Honkai: Star Rail have been granted licenses, the biggest ticket items since August 2021.

In December, Chinese regulators approved 44 foreign games, the first to be given the green light in 18 months and widely seen as the last regulatory hurdle to be removed, inspiring hope for foreign developers to re-enter China again.

Citi analysts said if approval announcements normalise further, more games will potentially be approved than their current forecast of between 800 and 900 licences.

“Among the gaming studios, we see higher upside risks on game revenue rebound for Tencent,” they added.

That said, some regulatory restrictions imposed by Beijing are here to stay. Most notably, in September 2021, China banned under-18s from playing games for more than three hours a week, a rule that has forced Tencent and its peers to give up targeting youth gamers.

Tencent said in November the total time under-18s spent on its games had plunged 92%.

For the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, Tencent and NetEase have implemented rules to limit under-18s from playing games for more hours than legally allowed, in line with recent practice for other major holidays.

Strict control on game content will also remain, barring popular but violent games such as Grand Theft Auto from entering China.

Whether the gaming market can return to form also depends on the recovery of the Chinese economy, which has been thumped by a surge in COVID infections.

Citi analysts said the unprecedented game sales decline last year was also likely due to mobile gamers remaining "more price-sensitive on discretionary entertainment spending amid a weak" macro economic environment.

However, data shows China’s total gamer population remains stable, slipping just 0.33% in 2022 from 2021 to 664 million.

"In 2023, China’s online gaming will get back to growth, but (it won't be) huge at all," Chenyu Cui, an analyst at research firm Omdia said. "Growth will be slow and gradual."