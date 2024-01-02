Disputes over China ties sour Taiwan election campaign

Bitter disputes on how to handle relations with China and avoid conflict are dominating the final stretch of election campaigning in Taiwan, as some polls show a tight race between the main two contenders to be the island's next president.

The Jan 13 presidential and parliamentary elections are taking place against a backdrop of increased pressure from China as Beijing seeks to bolster its sovereignty claims.

As the vote has approached, China has accused Taiwan of unfair trade practices and ended some tariff cuts, while China's military has continued to fly over the Taiwan Strait.

Both China and Taiwan's largest opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) have framed the vote as a choice between war and peace.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), whose presidential candidate Lai Ching-te has led in the polls, has attacked the KMT as being Beijing's patsies and for parroting China's line that the DPP threatens peace.

"I tell you all, it is internationally accepted that the risk comes from the Chinese Communist Party, not Taiwan, not the DPP and not Lai Ching-te," Lai's running mate, Hsiao Bi-khim, told the KMT's vice presidential candidate, Jaw Shaw-kong, at a televised debate on Monday.