Hawkers back on China's streets as economic recovery teeters

Wang Chunxiang pushes a cart around busy areas of Shanghai, playing cat and mouse with the authorities as she tries to sell pastries. The jobs she could get do not pay enough for her to make ends meet.

"Salaries are too low," said the 43-year-old, after serving a customer steamed sweet rice cakes from a wok.

"At my age, without much knowledge, I could only earn 5,000 to 6,000 yuan ($868) per month as a cleaning lady. Shanghai rent is so expensive. Even low quality homes are 2,000-3,000 yuan," said Wang, who recently resumed hawking after a six-year break.

She can earn about 10,000 yuan in a good month selling pastries for 15 yuan a box.