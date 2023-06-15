In China's lithium hub, mining boom comes at a cost

Mining the metal from a rock called lepidolite, Yichun aims to quadruple its output to about 350,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) by 2025, or as much as the world's top exporter Australia produced last year.

However, with much higher production costs than other Chinese mining regions, Yichun is the most vulnerable to the recent global fall in lithium prices, raising questions about how it will meet its target.

At the same time, concern is growing about the environmental impact of extracting lithium ore from lepidolite, which has already led Yichun authorities to shut some plants, further challenging the country's drive for self-reliance.

Monthly output in Yichun has fallen by about a third after China moved to rein in a chaotic rush into the sector, while Beijing also slashed EV subsidies, which hit lithium demand and hammered prices.

"Many investments in Yichun are now at risk after prices fell this year," said Yang Yaohua, an analyst at Guosen Futures.

With global lithium demand forecast to grow 76% to 1.57 million metric tons LCE between 2022 and 2025, according to Australian bank Macquarie, and China dependent on imports for 55% of its lithium, Beijing wants to boost domestic output.

Yichun, a city of 5 million people surrounded by forest-covered mountains rich with lepidolite, is leading that push.

By the end of last year, 202 companies, including battery giants CATL and Gotion High Tech, had invested in the city's smelters and mines, according to Yichun's website.