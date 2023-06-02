Japan slammed by torrential rain as tropical storm nears

Parts of Japan were slammed by torrential rain on Friday as Tropical Storm Mawar neared, prompting authorities to advise over a million people to evacuate, though no injuries were reported.

Mawar, which wreaked havoc on Guam earlier this week, has weakened to tropical storm strength from its earlier super typhoon status.

The main body of the storm was expected to pass south of the main island of Honshu as it moved into the Pacific, but forecasters warned there was the danger that humid air from the storm could feed into a seasonal rain front, touching off heavy localised rains.

Nearly 1.3 million across Japan were advised to evacuate, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said, with the largest number in areas of western Honshu such as Wakayama prefecture.

Just over 300 flights were cancelled as of noon on Friday, along with 52 ferries, the Transport Ministry said. A handful of train lines were also shut down.