    বাংলা

    Philippines evacuates coasts, cancels sea trips as supertyphoon nears

    Hundreds were unable to travel by sea as the main island of Luzon braces for category 3 Typhoon Noru

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Sept 2022, 07:59 AM
    Updated : 25 Sept 2022, 07:59 AM

    Philippine authorities started evacuating people from coastal areas on Sunday and hundreds were unable to travel by sea as the main island Luzon, including Manila, braces for a category 3 typhoon that continues to strengthen, officials said.

    Typhoon Noru became a supertyphoon "after a period of explosive intensification", with sustained winds increasing to 185 km (115 miles) per hour from 120 kph on Saturday evening, the disaster agency said in an advisory.

    It will continue intensifying and may make landfall on Sunday afternoon or evening with 185 to 205 kph (115 to 127 mph) of sustained winds, it said.

    "I asked our mayors to comply with strict pre-emptive evacuations," Helen Tan, governor of Quezon province, told DZRH radio station. Fishermen in coastal communities were barred from heading to sea, she said.

    Noru, the 11th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, will bring heavy to torrential rains over the capital region and nearby provinces on Sunday afternoon.

    "Hopefully, this typhoon moves fast, although it brings strong winds," said disaster agency spokesperson Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro. Authorities are on alert for landslides, flooding and destructive winds, he said.

    The Philippine Coast Guard said more than 1,200 passengers and 28 vessels were stranded in ports south of the capital.

    Noru was moving westward and likely to emerge over the South China Sea by late Sunday or early Monday.

    The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, sees an average of 20 tropical storms a year.

    RELATED STORIES
    North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US VP Harris visit
    N Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US VP Harris visit
    South Korea's military says the single, short-range ballistic missile flew about 600 km at an altitude of 60 km and a speed of Mach 5
    Why Japan is divided over Shinzo Abe's state funeral
    Why Japan is divided over Abe's funeral
    Some opposition lawmakers are boycotting the taxpayer-funded funeral for the former prime minister and a man set himself alight in an apparent protest against the $12 million event
    Two dead as typhoon lashes central Japan
    Two dead as typhoon lashes central Japan
    A man was killed in a landslide while another was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir, according to reports
    Japan PM says to ease COVID border control requirements next month
    Japan to ease COVID border requirements in Oct
    PM Kishida's announcement follows a pledge he made in May that Japan would bring its border controls more in line with other Group of Seven nations

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher