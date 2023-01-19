Reaction to Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation announcement

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she would step down no later than Feb 7, and that there would be a general election on Oct 14.

Following are comments from figures in government about her resignation:

CHRISTOPHER LUXON, HEAD OF NEW ZEALAND'S OPPOSITION NATIONAL PARTY

"On behalf of the National Party, I offer to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern our thanks for her service to New Zealand. She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda."