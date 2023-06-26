    বাংলা

    China blast wounds two in third restaurant explosion in under a week

    A pressure cooker exploded at a braised meat restaurant, with the powerful blast damaging nearby motor vehicles and buildings

    Reuters
    Published : 26 June 2023, 06:54 AM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 06:54 AM

    A blast at an eatery in northwest China's Gansu province injured two on Monday, according to state broadcaster CCTV, the third in a series of restaurant explosions in less than a week that have prompted a nationwide push to stem out fire hazards.

    A pressure cooker exploded at a braised meat restaurant on Monday morning, with the powerful blast damaging nearby motor vehicles and buildings, CCTV reported.

    On June 21, a gas explosion at a barbecue eatery killed 31 in northwestern Ningxia region in one of the deadliest blasts in recent years, prompting President Xi Jinping to call on all regions to rectify safety risks.

    The state council, or cabinet, and local governments quickly issued warnings and called for in-depth investigations into "hidden dangers" to stamp out fire hazards.

    On Friday, an explosion due to a gas leak in the central city of Zhengzhou caused a house to collapse, burying four people, all of whom were later rescued.

    Accidents due to gas blasts are not uncommon in China, despite years of efforts to improve safety.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian servicemen of the 47th Magura Separate Mechanised Brigade fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine Jun 25, 2023.
    Little changes along southern frontline in past week: Ukraine
    Ukrainian forces liberated about 130 square kilometres in the south since the start of Ukraine's offensive actions, an official said
    People attend a demonstration "Serbia against violence" organised by Serbia's opposition parties in reaction to the two mass shootings in the same week, in Belgrade, Serbia, June 17, 2023. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
    Serbian protesters keep heat on government
    Serbians paraded life-size figures of leading government figures in prison jumpsuits during a seventh week of protests
    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange create a human chain outside the Houses of Parliament during a protest, in London, Britain Oct 8, 2022.
    Julian Assange loses US extradition challenge
    The WikiLeaks founder will renew his appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States next week
    A peaceful day in Gazipur as city election draws to a close
    A peaceful day in Gazipur city election
    Apart from issues with some EVMs and CCTV cameras, the ballot casting moved peacefully, according to officials

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps