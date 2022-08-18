'Nowhere to hide' if war comes to Taiwan's front-line islands

On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers.

Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei in 1949 after losing a Chinese civil war, the archipelago of small islands, less than 10 km (6.2 miles) from China's coast at the closest point, would probably be an early target for Beijing in the event of conflict.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has carried out extensive military exercises this month after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday.

Taiwanese forces have closely monitored China's moves, scrambling fighter jets and deploying warships to keep guard against the Chinese navy.

While there has been no heightened sense of alarm among the people of Taiwan, the tension has highlighted the Matsu islands' vulnerability.

"I don't feel particularly safe - after all this island, Dongyin, would be the front line of the battlefield," said Dora Liu, 27, from Dongyin island, the northernmost territory Taiwan controls and home to a major military base.

"A small island like ours could be taken down in a moment," she said. "If there is a war, there would be no place to hide. No matter how many tunnels we have, if they really occupied us, there would be no use in having tunnels."