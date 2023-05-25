    বাংলা

    Massive blaze engulfs building in central Sydney

    Television footage showed firefighters trying to put out the fire in a building close to Sydney's central railway station

    Reuters
    Published : 25 May 2023, 07:30 AM
    Updated : 25 May 2023, 07:30 AM

    Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in a large multi-storey building in central Sydney as emergency services cordoned off the area.

    Television footage showed firefighters trying to put out the fire in a building close to Sydney's central railway station. A car parked nearby was also in flames.

    "Terrible fire in Surry Hills in my electorate. Please stay safe and listen to instructions from emergency services," lawmaker Tanya Plibersek said in a statement on Twitter.

    Light rail services near the blaze were suspended until further notice, an update from New South Wales Transport said.

    A spokesperson for the New South Wales Police said there were currently no reports of injuries.

    Burning embers were also swept onto a balcony in a nearby building, the television footage showed.

    The fire service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    A spokesperson for the New South Wales Ambulance declined to comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man pulls his animals while others go to salvage their belongings amid rising flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season on the outskirts of Bhan Syedabad, Pakistan, Sept 8, 2022.
    Pakistan's flood-hit homes get green design
    Villagers are trading tents and tarpaulins provided by aid agencies for local materials such as lime, mud and bamboo to build their own low-cost and water-resistant homes
    Collective global effort needed to build a prosperous world, says Hasina
    Need global effort to build a prosperous world: Hasina
    Supporting poor people through Multilateral Development Banks can lead to a world free from hunger and poverty, PM says
    City corporation opens probe into New Super Market fire
    DSCC probing New Super Market fire
    The fire burnt nearly 600 shops and partially damaged 100 others
    Bangabazar fire destroyed 3,845 shops, caused Tk 3.03bn damage: probe
    Bangabazar fire destroyed 3,845 shops: probe
    The committee, formed by Dhaka South City Corporation, submits its report to Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk