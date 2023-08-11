Flash flood in China kills five villagers who were herding sheep

A flash flood in northwest China on Thursday night killed five villagers who were in the hills rounding up their sheep, sweeping their car into a rapidly rising river, local media reported on Friday.

A group of seven villagers in a rugged part of Gansu province were trying to herd more than 80 sheep when a sudden storm forced them to take shelter in their cars which were parked by a river, local officials told state media.

One of the cars with five villagers was swept away in the flood. The second car got carried away onto a mud flat, and its two passengers eventually rescued.

The province has stepped up emergency measures in eight cities, expecting heavy rain, hail and more flash floods, the officials added.