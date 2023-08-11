    বাংলা

    Flash flood in China kills five villagers who were herding sheep

    Gansu province has stepped up emergency measures in eight cities, expecting heavy rain, hail and more flash floods

    Reuters
    Published : 11 August 2023, 05:56 AM
    Updated : 11 August 2023, 05:56 AM

    A flash flood in northwest China on Thursday night killed five villagers who were in the hills rounding up their sheep, sweeping their car into a rapidly rising river, local media reported on Friday.

    A group of seven villagers in a rugged part of Gansu province were trying to herd more than 80 sheep when a sudden storm forced them to take shelter in their cars which were parked by a river, local officials told state media.

    One of the cars with five villagers was swept away in the flood. The second car got carried away onto a mud flat, and its two passengers eventually rescued.

    The province has stepped up emergency measures in eight cities, expecting heavy rain, hail and more flash floods, the officials added.

    The deaths add to the toll of a volatile summer that has brought record-breaking rain and extreme flooding in China. On Wednesday, Beijing raised the toll of flood-related deaths to 33 after Typhoon Doksuri ushered in the heaviest rain to hit the city in 140 years.

    This week, in southwest Sichuan province, seven tourists taking photographs at a water conservation area died after being swept away in a surge of water from an overflowing dam.

    In a separate incident, a 27-year-old woman has been missing since June 30 when a flash flood inundated a camp site, killing her friend, in the southwestern Guizhou province.

    Extreme weather has hit China more frequently in recent years, raising fears about the pace of climate change.

    In 2021, very cold and wet weather during an ultramarathon in Gansu killed 21 people. Many runners also suffered from hypothermia in gale-force winds.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man holding a child walks across a damaged bridge after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China, Aug 7, 2023.
    "They disappeared": China flood victims criticise government response
    Direct economic losses from the floods in the Baoding area, which includes Zhuozhou, amount to 17 billion yuan
    A man makes his way through a flooded road after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China August 3, 2023.
    Three killed in China while trying to outrun flash flood
    A flash flood down a mountain in northwest China killed three of seven people trying to outrun it overnight on Thursday
    FILE PHOTO: A man holding a bag of food wades through floodwaters after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China Aug 3, 2023.
    Why aren't China's 'sponge cities' stopping the floods?
    Experts believe sponge city infrastructure can only handle no more than 200 millimetres of rain per day
    FILE PHOTO: People ride a boat through a flooded road after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China Aug 3, 2023.
    Anger in China over floodwater diversions to populated areas
    Nearly 1 million people in Hebei province were relocated after authorities channelled water from rivers to some populated areas

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart