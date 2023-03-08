China moves towards digital economy dream with national data bureau

China has announced plans for a national data bureau, describing it as part of an effort to coordinate data resources in the country and to achieve a vision of "digital China" conceived by President Xi Jinping.

Its formation, which is part of a sweeping government reshuffle, is set to be voted by on China's legislature on Friday.

Here's what we know, and don't know about the new bureau:

WHAT IS THE BUREAU IS BEING SET UP TO SUPPORT?

Xi's vision for a "digital China" aims to see the country populated by smart, internet-connected cities and data treated alongside labour and capital as a key factor to drive the economy and help China compete more effectively globally.

While not as well known internationally as his other initiatives such as the Belt and Road, the topic of a digital economy has repeatedly come up during meetings of Chinese leaders over the past decade. Some local media reports say Xi first mentioned the term in 2012.