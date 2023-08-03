Typhoon Kanun kills two in Japan's Okinawa, injures at least 62

Typhoon Khanun pounded Japan's southwestern Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures with heavy rain and gusty winds for a second straight day on Thursday, leaving two dead and moving so slowly its damaging impact could be prolonged.

Khanun, which means "jackfruit" in Thai, was heading slowly northwest in the East China Sea as of early afternoon, with sustained winds of 162 kph (100 mph) and gusts of up to 234 kph (145 mph), the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding that they no longer forecast it to directly hit China.

An elderly woman in Okinawa died when her house apparently caught fire because she was using candles since the power had failed, NHK public television said. The other fatality was a man in his 90s crushed when a garage collapsed.