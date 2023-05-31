    বাংলা

    North Korean satellite plunges into sea after rocket failure

    The new "Chollima-1" satellite launch rocket failed because of instability in the engine and fuel system, as the country targets launching a military satellite in June

    Reuters
    Published : 31 May 2023, 02:06 AM
    Updated : 31 May 2023, 02:06 AM

    A North Korean satellite launch on Wednesday ended in failure after the rocket's second stage malfunctioned, sending the booster and payload plunging into the sea, North Korean state media said.

    The new "Chollima-1" satellite launch rocket failed because of instability in the engine and fuel system, state news agency KCNA reported.

    The flight was the nuclear-armed state's sixth satellite launch attempt, and the first since 2016. It was supposed to put North Korea's first spy satellite in orbit.

    It prompted emergency alerts and brief evacuation warnings in parts of South Korea and Japan. The notices were withdrawn with no danger or damage reported.

    North Korea had said it would launch its first military reconnaissance satellite between May 31 and Jun 11 to boost monitoring of US military activities.

    South Korea last week placed satellites in orbit with a domestically designed and produced rocket for the first time, and China sent three astronauts to its space station as part of crew rotation on Tuesday.

    WARNINGS ISSUED

    In data provided to international authorities, North Korea said the launch would carry the rocket south, with stages and other debris expected to fall over the Yellow Sea and into the Pacific Ocean.

    Air raid sirens wailed across the South Korean capital of Seoul about 6:32 am (2132 GMT Tuesday) as the city warned citizens to prepare for a potential evacuation. Later alerts said the city warning had been a mistake.

    The Japanese government issued an emergency warning over its J-Alert broadcasting system for residents of the southern prefecture of Okinawa to take cover indoors early on Wednesday morning.

    It later said the rocket would not fly into Japanese territory and lifted the warnings.

    MISSILE TECHNOLOGY

    On Tuesday, Ri Pyong Chol, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, said ongoing joint military exercises by the US and South Korea required Pyongyang to have the "means capable of gathering information about the military acts of the enemy in real time."

    Before Wednesday's launch, the US State Department said any North Korean launch that used ballistic missile technology would violate multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

    "Space launch vehicles (SLVs) incorporate technologies that are identical to, and interchangeable with, those used in ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles," a State Department spokesperson said.

    North Korea has attempted five other satellite launches, with two placed in orbit, including during its last such launch in 2016. Its capacity for constructing working satellites remains unproven, however, analysts say.

    "To the best of our knowledge, North Korea has a very limited capacity to build satellites," said Brian Weeden of the Secure World Foundation, a US-based space policy and security organisation. "They have launched a couple of satellites before, but all of them failed immediately after launch or shortly thereafter and none of them appeared to have any significant capability."

