Dispute over China's embassy in London strains ties with Britain

"It is very messy and a headache we could do without," one British official said. Britain's housing and foreign ministries declined to comment.

DEADLINE LOOMING

The British government has been keen to distance itself from the whole planning process. But it will most probably need to pick a side soon.

An Aug. 11 deadline looms for Beijing to appeal against the planning refusal.

The first step in any such appeal would require an application to an independent Planning Inspectorate reviewer.

If the Planning Inspectorate finds the application contentious or nationally significant it would go to British housing minister Michael Gove, who could also "call in" the project if he wants to take the final decision himself.

And that is when it gets more difficult.

Concerns about the crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, reports of human rights abuses against the Uyghur people in Xinjiang, and suspicion over China trying to penetrate security systems have all intervened. Beijing has denied all the charges.

There have been no leader-level face-to-face meetings since 2018. Planned talks between Sunak and Xi on the sidelines of a global summit in November last year were abruptly cancelled. The last telephone call between the nations' leaders came more than a year ago.

Like other European states, Sunak's government has adopted a policy of seeking to neutralise security threats posed by China - notably by banning some Chinese technology — while seeking to engage in areas such as trade, investment and climate change.

Iain Duncan Smith, a former leader of Sunak's governing Conservative Party, wants it to go further, saying a decision to block the embassy would show how Britain prioritises national security in its relationship with China.

The government's approach to China "is all very mushy. We need to be able to say we are not prepared to kow-tow", he said.

'OUT OF OUR HANDS'

The Chinese foreign ministry in a statement last month urged the British government to meet its "international obligation" to help it build a new embassy and said China wants to find a solution "on the basis of reciprocity and mutual benefit".

British officials, who declined to be identified, said they feared that London's plan to rebuild its embassy in Beijing would be affected.

An application had been submitted but permission had not yet been granted, one official said. It was not clear when the application was submitted.

Another official said they see the planning applications as two separate processes.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity, due to the sensitivity of the subject.

And then there are the people of Tower Hamlets to take into account.

During the original planning process, some residents from the area, which has a big Muslim population, raised what they said was China's persecution of the Uyghurs.

At one point, councillors wanted to hammer their point home by renaming local streets or new buildings Uyghur Court and Tiananmen Square - plans that were never adopted.

Residents say they are also worried about more local security issues.

About 300 of them live in flats that back onto the site. China became the freeholder of these properties when it purchased the land and is now, effectively, their landlord.

Dave Lake, the chair of the Royal Mint Court Residents Association that represents the home owners, said local opposition might decline if China promised never to enter the flats or take actions such as banning flags.

But his biggest concern now was that Britain and China would force through a deal, ignoring the locals.

"I feel hopeless. It is completely out of our hands and it doesn't sound good at all," he said. "Our security issues are that critical and that big, and I feel they could be overlooked."