Object thrown near Japan PM Kishida during speech, suspect held

A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while he was delivering a outdoor speech in the western city of Wakayama on Saturday, Japanese media reported.

A loud explosion was also heard, but the premier took cover and was unharmed while police subdued a man at the scene, public broadcaster NHK said.

Footage from the public broadcaster showed crowds of people running away as several police officers appeared to pin an individual to the ground before removing him from the scene.