    Object thrown near Japan PM Kishida during speech, suspect held

    The premier took cover and was unharmed while police subdued a man at the scene, public broadcaster NHK said

    Reuters
    Published : 15 April 2023, 03:22 AM
    Updated : 15 April 2023, 03:53 AM

    A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while he was delivering a outdoor speech in the western city of Wakayama on Saturday, Japanese media reported.

    A loud explosion was also heard, but the premier took cover and was unharmed while police subdued a man at the scene, public broadcaster NHK said.

    Footage from the public broadcaster showed crowds of people running away as several police officers appeared to pin an individual to the ground before removing him from the scene.

    Kishida had just started to deliver a speech after touring the fishing harbour in Wakayama when the incident occurred, NHK said.

    Kishida is due to host a Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in Hiroshima next month. The incident comes after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead on the campaign trail by a lone assailant with a homemade gun last year.

