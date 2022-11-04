South Korea scrambles jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes north of border amid tensions

South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on Friday.

The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical measure line, drawn to up 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), South Korea's military said in a statement.

South Korea scrambled 80 aircraft, including, F-35A stealth fighters, in response. About 240 aircraft participating in the Vigilant Storm air exercises with the United States continued the drills, the military said.