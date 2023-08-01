Flights cancelled, thousands told to evacuate as typhoon nears Japan's Okinawa

Flights were cancelled and tens of thousands of people were advised to evacuate their homes on Tuesday as powerful typhoon Khanun approached Japan's southern Okinawa island chain, threatening torrential rains and high winds through Thursday.

Residents in a wide swathe of the tropical prefecture, a popular tourist destination some 1,600 km (1,000 miles) southwest of Tokyo, were advised to evacuate as the storm, with winds exceeding 200 kph (more than 145 mph), slowly moved northwest.

In Okinawa's capital Naha, the airport was closed and all flights - amounting to about 900 - cancelled, TV Asahi said. At least 20,000 people were also affected by evacuation advisories in the city, officials said.

Wind and rain were picking up on Tuesday evening, with the storm expected to escalate by Wednesday.