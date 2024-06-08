Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 08, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Heavy rains in Australia's east spark flash flooding, lead to rescues

Sydney braces for major flooding as emergency services respond to calls for assistance.

Heavy rains in Australia's east spark flash flooding, rescues
Footage from a helicopter of flooding due to heavy rain in Burketown, Queensland, Australia Mar 11, 2023 in this still image taken from social media video. Aaron Finn. Nautilus Aviation via euters

Reuters

Published : 08 Jun 2024, 04:33 PM

Updated : 08 Jun 2024, 04:33 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
S Korea's shamans revive ancient tradition with social media
S Korea's shamans revive ancient tradition with social media
District administration takes over Benazir’s resort
District administration takes over Benazir’s resort
Baghaichari Upazila polls halted amid UPDF blockade
Baghaichari Upazila polls halted amid UPDF blockade
Hasina lands in Delhi to state welcome
Hasina lands in Delhi to state welcome
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More