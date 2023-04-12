China says Taiwan heading for 'stormy seas' under President Tsai

China said on Wednesday that President Tsai Ing-wen was pushing Taiwan into "stormy seas" after Beijing held military exercises in response to Tsai's recent meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

Tsai said the overseas trip, which included the meeting with McCarthy in the US and stops in Guatemala and Belize, showed the world Taiwan's determination to defend freedom and democracy.

The trip infuriated Beijing, prompting days of military drills designed to show it could forcefully retake control of the self-ruled island, which China claims as its own.

China views Tsai as a separatist and has rebuffed repeated calls from her for talks. Tsai says she wants peace but that her government will defend Taiwan if it is attacked.

"Tsai Ing-wen brought danger to Taiwan. Tsai Ing-wen almost completely sided the United States, pushing Taiwan into stormy seas," China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said on Wednesday.