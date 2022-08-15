Suspect's father refuses to speak about Rushdie attack: Lebanon town mayor

The father of a man charged with attempting to murder novelist Salman Rushdie has locked himself in at his home in southern Lebanon and is refusing to speak to anyone, town mayor Ali Tehfe said on Sunday.

The suspect in Friday's attack in New York state has been identified by police as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey. He has pleaded not guilty. Matar is originally Lebanese and his family comes from the south Lebanon town of Yaroun.

Tehfe said the parents emigrated to the United States and Matar was born and raised there, but his father returned to Lebanon several years ago.