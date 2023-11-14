People trapped inside Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital plan to bury bodies

Qidra put the number of bodies that had accumulated at Al Shifa at about 100. Mokhallalati said it was about 120.

The hospital, besieged by Israeli forces and close to where intense fighting between them and Hamas has been taking place, has ceased functioning normally, with insufficient electricity, water and other basics.

Mokhallalati said the bodies were generating an unbearable stench and posing a risk of infection.

"Today we had a little bit of rain ... It was really horrible, nobody could even open a window," he said.

"Unfortunately there is no approval from the Israelis to even bury the bodies within the hospital area," he said.

"Today ... civilians started digging within the hospital to try and bury the bodies on their own responsibility without any arrangements by the Israeli side.

"Burying 120 bodies needs a lot of equipment, it can't be by hand efforts and by single person efforts. It will take hours and hours to be able to bury all these bodies."

Israel says Al Shifa Hospital sits atop tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters, who are to blame for its plight for using patients as human shields. Hamas denies this.