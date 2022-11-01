    বাংলা

    Putin says Turkish gas hub can easily be set up, reveals pipeline damage details

    The Russian president proposed Turkey as a base for gas supplies after the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea were damaged by blasts

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 04:22 AM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 04:22 AM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a natural gas hub could be set up in Turkey fairly quickly and predicted many customers in Europe would want to sign contracts.

    Putin proposed Turkey as a base for gas supplies earlier this month after the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea were damaged in September by blasts. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says he agrees with the idea.

    Putin said it was very difficult to work directly with European commercial partners. The European Union, which previously turned to Russia for about 40% of its gas needs, is seeking to wean itself off Russian energy.

    "It is easier for us to work with Turkey. President Erdogan is a man of his word ... and it is easier for us to control the Black Sea," Putin told a televised news conference.

    "This is a quite realistic project and we can do it fairly quickly, and there will be enough people who want to conclude a contract ... I have no doubt that in Europe there are many who want to," he said.

    Putin also said Russia's Gazprom had been allowed to inspect the damage done when blasts hit the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Moscow accused British navy personnel of being responsible, a charge London dismissed.

    Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions.

    Putin said the blasts had torn a 40-metre length of pipe out of Nord Stream 1 and hurled it into Nord Stream 2, causing damage. In total there was a 259-metre break in Nord Stream 1, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022.
    Grain ships sail despite Moscow's pullout from deal
    Moscow stops short of reimposing a blockade that may have caused world hunger
    A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/
    Iran indicts 1,000 over unrest
    Iranian leaders have called the protests a plot by enemies including the United States
    A view shows a burning 5th thermal power plant hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 11, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanish
    Russia hits Ukrainian hydropower plants
    Kyiv authorities say 350,000 apartments are left without electricity, water supplies are affected and mobile phone systems are down in some areas
    Brazil's former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures at an election night gathering on the day of the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct 30, 2022. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
    Hasina congratulates Lula on Brazil election win
    The Bangladesh prime minister said she looked forward to widening relations between the two countries

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher