    বাংলা

    India's Modi and Britain's Sunak meet at G20, discuss ways to boost trade

    It is the first meeting between Modi and Sunak, who is of Indian origin, since the British prime minister took office in October

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Nov 2022, 11:48 AM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2022, 11:48 AM

    India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak met at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali on Wednesday and discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries, Modi said.

    It was the first meeting between Modi and Sunak, who is of Indian origin, since the British prime minister took office in October.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Sunak's office said Britain was negotiating a trade deal with India, which if agreed would be the first of its kind India has made with a European country.

    "India attaches great importance to robust ties with United Kingdom," Modi said on Twitter after the meeting.

    "We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India's defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger."

    The two-day summit on the Indonesian island was the first time G20 leaders met since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation".

    At the end of the summit Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India for one year, beginning on Dec 1.

    "Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovation," Modi told the summit at the closing session.

    "The G20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony."

    Modi also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among other leaders at the summit on Wednesday.

    During their meeting Modi and Albanese reviewed progress made by the two countries in the fields of defence, trade, education and clean energy, India's foreign ministry said in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a session via video conferencing during the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Nov 16, 2022.
    G20 summit deplores war in Ukraine 'in strongest terms'
    The leaders demand unconditional withdrawal of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine in a declaration adopted at the end of a two-day summit
    Biden says missile that killed two in Poland may not have come from Russia
    Missile that killed two in Poland may not have come from Russia: Biden
    The US president spoke after global leaders held an emergency meeting following a deadly explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine
    Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
    G20 talks enter final day
    The schedule at the summit was disrupted by an emergency meeting to discuss reports of a missile landing in Polish territory near Ukraine
    A NATO flag is seen at the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021.
    How NATO's defence obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict
    President Joe Biden has said from the start of Moscow's invasion that Washington would meet its Article 5 commitments to defend NATO partners

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher