Some 155,000 public workers in Canada strike over pay dispute

More than 155,000 public sector workers in Canada began a strike on Wednesday after failing to reach a wage deal with the federal government by a Tuesday deadline, in action that will affect tax filings and passport services during peak demand.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) union said contract negotiations would continue even as it called for its members working for the Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency to begin strike action from midnight.

"We truly hoped we wouldn't be forced to take strike action, but we've exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract for Canada's federal public service workers," PSAC president Chris Aylward said.

The union, which has been in collective bargaining for a new contract since 2021, had set a deadline of 9 pm (0100 GMT on Wednesday) for a deal.